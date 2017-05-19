Lansing mayor candidatea s eligibility reviewed today
The Lansing Election Commission will meet today to discuss whether one man who's running for the office of mayor has lived in the city long enough to qualify. The city clerk's office and the law department say after looking over the filing documents and voting history of candidate Mark Townsend they have enough evidence to question whether he's been a resident of Lansing long enough to make the cut.
