Judge Sentences DDOT Employees to 1-Year Probation for Issuing...

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced former Detroit Department of Transportation employees Calvin Foulks, of Southfield, and Michelle Reed, of Novi, have each been sentenced to 1-year of probation for their roles in a commercial driver's license bribery scheme. Foulks pled guilty to four counts of uttering and publishing false Michigan Department of State documents, Reed pled guilty to two counts of the same.

