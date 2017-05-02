Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Resources and Substance Abuse Programs

CEICMHCA Clinton, Ingham, Community Mental Health Authority, PHP Coordinating Agency 812 E. Jolly Rd., Lansing MI 48911 Phone 346-8375 http://www.ceicmh.org/services/sas A multi-phased drug treatment program organized under the Clinton, Eaton, Ingham Community Mental Health Board. A prevention program that provides information and education on the misuse and or abuse of drugs including alcohol.

