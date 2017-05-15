Help find Michigan's 2017 state Chris...

Help find Michigan's 2017 state Christmas tree

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXYZ

The search is on for Michigan's 2017 state Christmas tree and the state is asking for your help finding it. Nominations are accepted by July 30, and anyone wishing to nominate a tree is asked to send their name, phone number, a photograph and information about its size and location to [email protected] or mail it to: Christmas Tree Search Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget Building Operations Division P.O. Box 30026 Lansing, MI 48909 The tree has to be a spruce or fir, at least 55-feet tall, a maximum crown of 24 feet and a maximum trunk diameter of 30 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) 23 hr Shawnele 160
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned Sun Terry 2
Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi... Sun Terry 4
News #MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
Please read this article Apr 25 Eddie 1
Jesus Christ Apr 20 follower 1
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Apr 16 watching livonia 12
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,046,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC