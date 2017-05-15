Help find Michigan's 2017 state Christmas tree

The search is on for Michigan's 2017 state Christmas tree and the state is asking for your help finding it. Nominations are accepted by July 30, and anyone wishing to nominate a tree is asked to send their name, phone number, a photograph and information about its size and location to [email protected] or mail it to: Christmas Tree Search Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget Building Operations Division P.O. Box 30026 Lansing, MI 48909 The tree has to be a spruce or fir, at least 55-feet tall, a maximum crown of 24 feet and a maximum trunk diameter of 30 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.