Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the reappointments of Peaches McCahill of Grand Rapids, Florine Mark of Farmington Hills, Nolan Moody of Ann Arbor, Tori Sager of Marquette, and Raquel Thueme of Waterford to the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports.

