Gov. Rick Snyder makes initial appointments to the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the initial appointments to the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board established by the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Thu
|independent
|3
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|Thu
|guest
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Thu
|boss
|12
|sundance burns junk cars
|Thu
|stump
|1
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Shawnele
|160
|Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi...
|May 14
|Terry
|4
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC