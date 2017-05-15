Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments t...

Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments to the Michigan Strategic Fund Board of Directors

59 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments of Stephen Hicks of Marquette and Paul Gentilozzi of Lansing to the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Lansing, MI

