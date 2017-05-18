Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointment to the Michigan...
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Adam Weiner of Rochester as well as the reappointment of James Ausdemore of Pinckney to the Michigan Veterans' Facilities Board of Managers.
