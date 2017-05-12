Flags lowered in honor of Rep. John Kivela
Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff today in honor of state Rep John Kivela, who died Tuesday. The flags in the state Capitol complex in Lansing and within the 109th District of the House of Representatives, the Upper Peninsula district Kivela served.
