First Case of Rabies for 2017 Confirmed in Bat
LANSING Michigan's first case of rabies for 2017 was recently confirmed in a big brown bat from Ingham County. This is the time of year when rabies is typically first reported, and it serves as a good reminder for Michiganders to adopt practices that protect their families and animals from rabies.
