First Case of Rabies for 2017 Confirm...

First Case of Rabies for 2017 Confirmed in Bat

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING Michigan's first case of rabies for 2017 was recently confirmed in a big brown bat from Ingham County. This is the time of year when rabies is typically first reported, and it serves as a good reminder for Michiganders to adopt practices that protect their families and animals from rabies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi... May 16 seeing is believing 1
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) May 15 Shawnele 160
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned May 14 Terry 2
Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi... May 14 Terry 4
News #MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
Please read this article Apr 25 Eddie 1
Jesus Christ Apr 20 follower 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC