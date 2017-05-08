Fifth grader sings for sick children at hospital
A young girl spends time singing to other children and families at a hospital in Lansing, Michigan, hoping to take their minds off of things. "I want people to feel that even if they are sick, that I can still make them feel better," said Kanin Thelen, a fifth grader.
