Fifth grader sings for sick children at hospital

A young girl spends time singing to other children and families at a hospital in Lansing, Michigan, hoping to take their minds off of things. "I want people to feel that even if they are sick, that I can still make them feel better," said Kanin Thelen, a fifth grader.

