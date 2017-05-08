East Lansing Center City District sub...

East Lansing Center City District subject of community discussion tonight

Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

A meeting will be held tonight to discuss the controversial Center City District proposal that would bring parking, housing and commercial uses to the city's downtown. Tonight a neighborhood meeting on the project is scheduled to give residents a better look at what is being proposed so they can share their opinions with the council.

