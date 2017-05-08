Developer invites questions and concerns for new building plans
The $55 million plan to build a Target, apartments and parking garage has faced push back, and now the Developer is trying to smooth the path for plans to move forward. Harbor Bay Real Estate was first denied approval by East Lansing City Council, to tear down businesses along Grand River Avenue, and now they are seeking public opinion on their most up to date renderings.
