Default order signed in former MSU doctor Nassar sex-abuse lawsuits

The latest twist in the Dr. Larry Nassar sex-abuse case: Nassar's failure to respond to two civil lawsuits filed against him has resulted in a default order signed today by a U.S. District court official. Nassar now has 21 days to contest the default order, by showing he had good reason not to respond in a timely manner and that he has a strong defense against the allegations, said David Mittleman, an Okemos attorney representing 20 plaintiffs in a joint lawsuit.

