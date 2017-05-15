Brilliant and Bizarre in Lansing

An alert for today, May 22 in Lansing, M Monday, May 22, 2017 11:00am Lansing, MI The Brilliant and Bizarre BrontA« Sisters Talk by Elliot Engel Lansing Town Hall Series - Luncheon Lansing Town Hall was organized by a group of women in 1953 to raise funds for the Lansing Symphony Orchestra. Since then, Lansing audiences have enjoyed some of the finest programs available on the lecture circuit today.

