Baker College Given PACCAR Engine for Training

Presenting the donated engine from Berger Dealer Group are service managers Joe Kook and Mike Peters . Photo courtesy of Baker Collge Baker College's Auto/Diesel Institute of Michigan has been given a $51,558 PACCAR MX-13 diesel truck engine, a donation from Berger Dealer Group, of Dearborn, Mich., to enable engine-specific technician training.

