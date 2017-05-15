Allegan Co. Doctor's License Suspended After Pole Barn Incident Tuesday, May 16
LANSING, MI An osteopathic physician who allegedly used a pole barn in western Allegan County to conduct liposuction operations has had his license suspended. The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs took this action last Friday against Dr. Bradley Bastow after authorities were called to the property off of 114th Avenue in Glenn on April 22nd .
