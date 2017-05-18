$410,000 raised to prevent child abuse through 15th annual Children's ...
LANSING, Mich. Wednesday's 15th annual Children's Trust Fund Pam Posthumus Signature Auction Event raised $410,000 to prevent child abuse and neglect, bringing the total donations in the event's history to more than $6 million .
