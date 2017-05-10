3 US women share horrors of female ge...

3 US women share horrors of female genital mutilation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WEHT

Rahel Musa Aron was just 7 days old when the elders of her community in the African nation of Eritrea performed a centuries-old ritual on her tiny body, cutting off her clitoris and burying it. Nearly six decades later, the Christian church leader and mother of three daughters sits at home in this Midwestern city and wonders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi... 13 min jailhouse joe 3
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) 15 hr Windy 159
News #MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
Please read this article Apr 25 Eddie 1
Jesus Christ Apr 20 follower 1
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Apr 16 watching livonia 12
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Apr '17 TerriB1 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC