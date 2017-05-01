2nd Annual Rally Set In Lasning To Address Addiction Issues
Livingston County residents are again invited to be the voice of change during an upcoming rally in Lansing. Unite to Face Addiction Michigan will hold their 2nd annual "Rally and Advocacy Day" Thursday, May 18th at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing from 9am to 5pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|Please read this article
|Apr 25
|Eddie
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 20
|follower
|1
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|12
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Apr 6
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Apr 5
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC