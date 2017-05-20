2018 Michigan marijuana legalization ballot effort reaches Lansing
A petition to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018 will be submitted to Lansing today. Once approved, those behind the initiative will have 180 days to collect 252,523 signatures from valid registered voters in Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|Please read this article
|Apr 25
|Eddie
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 20
|follower
|1
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|12
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Apr '17
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Apr '17
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC