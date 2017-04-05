Thata s a take! Film Festival opens in Lansing
Film fans look forward to the event when mid-Michigan's film makers and game designers get to show off their artistic skills. All-access passes are $50 but tonight the public is invited to a free performance by the Lansing Symphony Orchestra of classic Disney songs representing cultures from around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|One Way Out Only
|11
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|2 hr
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
|Lansing will lose Federal Funding
|2 hr
|Happy now
|1
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Tue
|Rick
|1
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|Apr 1
|Patricia smelling...
|4
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
|Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09)
|Mar 30
|Patricia Keem
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC