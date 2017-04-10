Supreme Court denies Hartland School'...

Supreme Court denies Hartland School's appeal

Supreme Court declines to hear Hartland school's appeal Tracey Sahouri sued the district alleging they violated her rights when she was reassigned from principal to teacher Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://ldpaa.com/2nZIFbt The Michigan Supreme Court will not review a long-running lawsuit brought by a former elementary school principal against Hartland Consolidated Schools. In an order dated Wednesday, the state's highest court denied the school district's request to reconsider an appeals court decision that let stand former Creekside Elementary School principal Tracey Sahouri's allegation her reassignment violated her rights under the federal Whistleblower Protection Act.

