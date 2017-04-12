Should governor and lawmakers get a pay hike? The state's top elected officials have had no raises -- and one pay cut -- since 2002 Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://on.freep.com/2oZbFnF A state panel meets today to consider whether Gov. Rick Snyder and other state elected officials should get a pay hike. LANSING - Michigan's top elected officials have had one pay cut and no pay increases in 15 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.