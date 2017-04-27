Service of Arab Americans Showcased at Exhibit in Lansing
April 27, 2017 Gov. Rick Snyder was the keynote speaker as the Commission on Middle Eastern American Affairs hosted the opening reception of the nationally renowned Patriots and Peacemakers exhibit Wednesday at Lansing Community College. The exhibit is run by the Arab American National Museum and will be on display in the LCC Library until May 9, 2017.
