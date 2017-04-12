Sen. Peters unveils plan to protect small businesses from scammers
That was the focus today when U.S. Senator Gary Peters visited a small business in Lansing to talk about legislation he is introducing. The "Procurement Fraud Prevention Act" would require small businesses to be notified that free assistance is available for help in procuring government contracts through federal programs, including Procurement Technical Assistance Centers , the Small Business Administration , and the Minority Business Development Agency .
