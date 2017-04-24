See our favorite photos from Jackson-...

See our favorite photos from Jackson-area proms of the past

Wednesday Read more: MLive.com

Jackson High School and Michigan Center High School kicked off the Jackson area's 2017 prom season April 22. With 14 more schools set to go to prom the next three weeks, here's a look at some of our favorite prom photos from each school in the past few years. Dominique Williams, 17, a junior, makes her entrance through a curtain for the prom for Columbia Central High School on Saturday, April 19, 2014 at the Ella Sharp Museum of Art and History in Jackson.

