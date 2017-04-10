Second Measles Case Reported in Michi...

Second Measles Case Reported in Michigan Friday, April 14

LANSING, MI Michigan's second measles case of 2017 was confirmed by state Department of Health and Human Services officials on Friday. Few details about the ailing person were disclosed other than it was an adult, it was a direct result of an exposure to the first such afflicted person in late March, the two victims were not related in any way, and both were passengers in the same flight.

