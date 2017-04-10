Schuette Releases "After the Disaster" Consumer Alert to Recognize Severe Weather Awareness Week

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today recognized the start of Severe Weather Awareness Week by releasing a new After the Disaster consumer alert providing Michigan residents with tips to avoid be scammed after a severe weather event. "While most business and charities act with the utmost professionalism and ethics, there are some bad apples who chose to take advantage of another's misfortune," said Schuette.

