Schuette Recognizes April as Child Ab...

Schuette Recognizes April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, Encourages ...

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is today recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and encouraging residents to familiarize themselves with indicators of child abuse and to report it if they suspect a child is in danger. "Children often cannot speak for themselves and when something as horrific as child abuse is happening, they cannot or do not know how to get help, said Schuette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) 6 hr One Way Out Only 11
Virgil Bernero is a crook 7 hr Virgil Bernero SUX 1
Lansing will lose Federal Funding 7 hr Happy now 1
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Tue Rick 1
Pharmacist Patricia Keem Apr 1 Patricia smelling... 4
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Mar 31 i love the lottery 157
News Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09) Mar 30 Patricia Keem 6
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ingham County was issued at April 05 at 10:27PM EDT

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC