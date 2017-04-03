Schuette Recognizes April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, Encourages ...
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is today recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and encouraging residents to familiarize themselves with indicators of child abuse and to report it if they suspect a child is in danger. "Children often cannot speak for themselves and when something as horrific as child abuse is happening, they cannot or do not know how to get help, said Schuette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
