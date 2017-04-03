Schuette Recognizes April 2-8 as Crime Victims' Rights Week
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today recognized the week of April 2-8 as National Crime Victims' Rights Week. The theme of this year's Crime Victims' Rights Week is strength, resilience and justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|Apr 1
|Patricia smelling...
|4
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
|Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09)
|Mar 30
|Patricia Keem
|6
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 27
|Nathan
|2
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar 4
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|naomi
|230
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC