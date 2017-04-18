Schuette: Former State Employee Charged with Embezzlement for...
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced he filed felony embezzlement charges against Maria Louisa Mason, of Williamston, for allegedly stealing money from a state fund designated for a memorial statue. "I have said it before and will continue to, public officials are held to a higher standard," said Schuette.
