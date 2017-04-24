Schuette: Former Shelby Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that former Village of Shelby Police Chief Robert Wilson has pled guilty to one felony count of Embezzlement $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, and one count of Motor Vehicle-False Certification. Wilson entered his plea on Friday April 21, 2017 in front of Judge Robert D. Springstead of the 27th Circuit Court, covering Newaygo and Oceana Counties.

