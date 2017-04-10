Public meeting announced to provide u...

Public meeting announced to provide update on Wurtsmith AFB contamination in Oscoda

LANSING, Mich. On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at the Oscoda Methodist Church at 120 West Dwight Avenue in Oscoda, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will host an open house and public meeting to provide updates about perfluorinated compound contamination in groundwater and drinking water wells at and near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.

