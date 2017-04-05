POLL: Schor has early lead in Lansinga s mayor race
State Representative Andy Schor has a 2-to-1 lead over his closest announced opponent in the upcoming race to be the next mayor Lansing. The poll, conducted last week by a Lansing-based research company, found Schor leads Lansing Councilwoman Judi Brown Clarke by a 47-to-20 percent margin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
