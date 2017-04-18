Oakland County Agent Candice Dunn selected as MDOC's 2017 Parole/Probation Agent of the Year
Lansing, Mich. Candice Dunn has been named the Michigan Department of Corrections' 2017 Parole/Probation Agent of the Year for her dedication to helping those under her supervision succeed and her commitment to improving her community.
