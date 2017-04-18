Newest accuser in Nassar case says she was sexually abused in 1992
A Pennsylvania woman says she was sexually abused by Larry Nassar in 1992 while she was a young teenager living in the Lansing area and Nassar was a Michigan State University medical student, according to court records. The allegations are the earliest to date against Nassar, a former MSU sports medicine doctor accused of sexually molesting more than 100 former patients, including top U.S. gymnasts.
