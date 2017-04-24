New Lansing City Council candidate lo...

New Lansing City Council candidate looking to expand public service

Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Lansing resident and Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Kyle Bowman has announced he's seeking an At-Large Lansing City Council seat. He filed the paperwork at City Hall this afternoon.

