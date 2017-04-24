New funding available for residential and commercial blight elimination
MSHDA is awarding up to $3.75 million in grants for demolition projects that trigger economic growth and improve public safety Lansing, MICH . The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is seeking proposals in support of targeted demolition activity within local units of governments across Michigan, Executive Director Earl Poleski announced today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please read this article
|Tue
|Eddie
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 20
|follower
|1
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|12
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Apr 6
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Apr 5
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
|Lansing will lose Federal Funding
|Apr 5
|Happy now
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC