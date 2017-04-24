New funding available for residential...

New funding available for residential and commercial blight elimination

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

MSHDA is awarding up to $3.75 million in grants for demolition projects that trigger economic growth and improve public safety Lansing, MICH . The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is seeking proposals in support of targeted demolition activity within local units of governments across Michigan, Executive Director Earl Poleski announced today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please read this article Tue Eddie 1
Jesus Christ Apr 20 follower 1
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Apr 16 watching livonia 12
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Apr 7 TerriB1 2
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned Apr 6 Mabel Allen 1
Virgil Bernero is a crook Apr 5 Virgil Bernero SUX 1
Lansing will lose Federal Funding Apr 5 Happy now 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,597,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC