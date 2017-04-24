Michigan's flying "birdman" one of the world's first aerial daredevils
Eighty years ago, a few years before Bruce Wayne made his comic book debut, our nation experienced its first wave of "bat-mania." Daredevils like Sohn would jump out of planes in flying suits, glide back down to Earth and pull their parachute cord at the last possible moment to impress crowds at air shows.
