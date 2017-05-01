Michigan to start major revamp of veterans nursing homes
In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2016 photo, James Redford, new interim director at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, smiles as he walks out after a press conference following a scathing audit report showing a number of problems at the home, in Grand Rapids, Mich. less In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2016 photo, James Redford, new interim director at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, smiles as he walks out after a press conference following a scathing audit report showing a number ... more This Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 photo, shows the refurbished cafeteria inside Grand Rapids Home for Veterans in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|Please read this article
|Apr 25
|Eddie
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 20
|follower
|1
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|12
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Apr 6
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Apr 5
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC