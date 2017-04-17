Michigan Agency for Energy, Michigan Public Service Commission...
LANSING, Mich. The Michigan Agency for Energy and the Michigan Public Service Commission today announced Nick Assendelft as the new public information and media relations specialist for the two agencies.
