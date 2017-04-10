Measles Cases Pinpointed to Ann Arbor Area
LANSING, MI Michigan's second measles case of 2017 was confirmed by state Department of Health and Human Services officials on Friday, and on Saturday it was disclosed where they were. Few details about the ailing person were disclosed by DHHS staffers in Lansing other than it was an adult, it was a direct result of an exposure to the first such afflicted person in late March, the two victims were not related in any way, and both were passengers in the same flight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Sun
|watching livonia
|12
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Apr 6
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Apr 5
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
|Lansing will lose Federal Funding
|Apr 5
|Happy now
|1
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|Apr 1
|Patricia smelling...
|4
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC