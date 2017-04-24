MDARD Awards Grants for Rural Communities
For Immediate Release: April 27, 2017 Media Contact: Jessy Sielski, 517-284-5725 Program Contact: Heather Throne, 517-712-0841 LANSING, Mich . Today, the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development awarded Rural Development Fund Grants aimed to promote the sustainability of land-based industries and support infrastructure that benefits rural communities.
