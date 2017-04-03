Maryland man arrested for possession of child pornography
Michigan State Police say they have arrested a Maryland man in connection with an investigation that stemmed from a cyber tip submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. David Kron, 53, was taken into custody Wednesday, April 5, by officers from the East Lansing Police Department and troopers from the Lansing Computer Crimes Unit, according to a report from MSP.
