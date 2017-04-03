Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein...

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, Supreme Court ...

Lansing, Mich. Lt. Gov. Brian Calley today announced keynote speakers and session topics that will be featured at the upcoming statewide MI Hidden Talent disability employment training workshop in Lansing on Monday, May 8. The workshop will feature former Major League Baseball Pitcher Jim Abbott and retired Walgreens Senior Vice President Randy Lewis, who both have been instrumental in making the case for hiring people with disabilities across the country.

