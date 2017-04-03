Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein...
Lansing, Mich. Lt. Gov. Brian Calley today announced keynote speakers and session topics that will be featured at the upcoming statewide MI Hidden Talent disability employment training workshop in Lansing on Monday, May 8. The workshop will feature former Major League Baseball Pitcher Jim Abbott and retired Walgreens Senior Vice President Randy Lewis, who both have been instrumental in making the case for hiring people with disabilities across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Tue
|Rick
|1
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|Apr 1
|Patricia smelling...
|4
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
|Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09)
|Mar 30
|Patricia Keem
|6
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 27
|Nathan
|2
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar '17
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|The Italian stallion
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC