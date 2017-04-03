Lean In campaign offers discounts for...

Lean In campaign offers discounts for women

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Women earn 20% less than men so they will pay 20% less for purchases at some businesses on Equal Pay Day with a national campaign led by Lean In's Sheryl Sandberg. Lean In puts spotlight on Equal Pay Day with campaign led by Sheryl Sandberg Women earn 20% less than men so they will pay 20% less for purchases at some businesses on Equal Pay Day with a national campaign led by Lean In's Sheryl Sandberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pharmacist Patricia Keem Apr 1 Patricia smelling... 4
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Mar 31 i love the lottery 157
News Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09) Mar 30 Patricia Keem 6
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar 27 Nathan 2
Anxiety and Pain meds available now Mar 4 xccs 1
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Mar '17 The Italian stallion 10
Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07) Feb '17 naomi 230
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,394 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC