Lansing weather creates road closures, flooding and more
Today we had heavy snow mixed with rain with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 30s. Winds increased throughout the day and will continue to become very gusty this evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|21 hr
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Thu
|Mabel Allen
|1
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Wed
|One Way Out Only
|11
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Wed
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
|Lansing will lose Federal Funding
|Wed
|Happy now
|1
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|Apr 1
|Patricia smelling...
|4
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC