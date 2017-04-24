Lansing to join a oeSecure Citiesa partnership

Lansing mayor Virg Bernero, Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski and Michigan State Police director Colonel Kristie Etue will make a joint announcement today that the capital city will be joining the "Secure Cities Partnership." The MSP developed that partnership to tackle the law enforcement challenges in Detroit, Flint and Saginaw while also working to improve the quality of life there.

