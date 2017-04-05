Lansing To Become A a oeSanctuary Citya
From the Associated Press - The Lansing City Council has voted to designate Lansing as a sanctuary city for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission. The resolution was approved unanimously Monday night.
